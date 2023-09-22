87º
SA Live

As Seen on SA Live - Friday, September 22, 2023

Boerne BierFest, making brisket nachos and BBQ parfaits, DIY fall fun from Christie Cuthbert & SA Brunch Festival

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Don't miss the Boerne BierFest! (Pixabay, Pixabay 2023)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we travel to the Boerne BierFest, The Purple Pig BBQ is making brisket nachos and barbecue parfaits, DIY fall fun from Christie Cuthbert and Southern Grist chats about the San Antonio Brunch Festival.

What’s your favorite part of fall? Cast your vote here and you’ll see the results later in the show.

The Hill Country Council for the Arts is hosting the Boerne BierFest this Saturday and our Jen Tobias-Struski is taking a look at all of the fun events you can find there!

Craving fun Midwest-style barbecue dishes? The Purple Pig BBQ is bringing in brisket nachos and barbecue parfaits sure to please any foodie.

Author Christie Cuthbert joins us to chat about her new “The Mischief Makers” book, as well as give ideas for DIY fall fun you can have before the official start of the season.

Southern Grit To-Go won last year’s San Antonio Brunch Festival and we take a look at their yummy brunch cuisine with authentic Southern flavors.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

About the Author:

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

