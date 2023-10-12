71º
As seen on SA Live - Gonzaba Takeover Show - Thursday, October 12, 2023

It’s our Gonzaba Medical Group Takeover! We’re celebrating seniors with makeup tips, adoptable pets, healthy eats, free Zumba classes + more

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s our Gonzaba Medical Group Takeover Show! We’re celebrating seniors with makeup tips from Nerdia Cat Makeup, the Animal Defense League of Texas has adoptable pets for seniors, healthy eats with The Board Couple, free Zumba classes at Gonzaba’s event center and more

Send a shoutout to the seniors in your life! Send your comment and/or photo here and you might see it later in the show.

We’re celebrating seniors with our Gonazaba Medical Group Takeover Show! If you’re interested in learning about free events they have for seniors -- including Zumba classes -- check out their Facebook events page.

Nerdia Cat Makeup is giving one deserving senior a makeover and she has makeup tips perfect for mature skin.

The Animal Defense League of Texas joins us to talk about how seniors can benefit from owning a pet, and which are best. Plus, when you adopt a pet 6 months and older, you can get their adoption fees waived until the end of October with their Fall In Love Adoption Special.

If you’re looking for costume and Halloween decor on a budget, Goodwill has a LookBook to help get the ideas rolling. They’re also offering 15% off all items for seniors age 55+ on Wednesdays.

The Board Couple is hosting their grand opening for their second location in Comfort this Saturday and they’re bringing Halloween char-boo-terie boards that are also healthy for seniors.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

