As seen on SA Live - Eclipse Show - Friday, October 13, 2023

It’s our Eclipse Show where we find the best places to view the eclipse, DIY eclipse party ideas, a dog amazement park + more

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

It's our Eclipse Show!

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s our Eclipse Show where we find the best places to view the eclipse, Princess and the Monkey has DIY eclipse party ideas, Puptopia is bringing a dog amazement park and more.

There are many places to watch the eclipse, but if you want to host your own watch party, Princess and the Monkey Home Decor has some great DIY party ideas. Make sure to catch them at Garden Ridge Market Days this Saturday.

If you’re looking for fun with your dog, don’t miss the one-day Puptopia Festival with an amazement park, The Canine Stars dog show and so much more.

The San Antonio Zoo is hosting an Eclipse Extravaganza with a full day of events including viewing and free glasses for the annular eclipse; plus, your little researchers can learn about the moon and how it affects nocturnal animals!

Here are some additional places you can watch the eclipse tomorrow:

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

