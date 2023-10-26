Recipes: What to do with your leftover Halloween candy

SAN ANTONIO – Halloween is over, so what do you do with all that leftover candy? Author Christie Cuthbert shares three easy recipes, seen on the SA Live Halloween Whodunit special.

Halloween Hash

Ingredients:

2 cups Bugles

2 cups Corn Chex

2 cups pretzels

1 cup Reese’s Pieces

1 cup candy corn or fall pumpkin candy

1 stick butter

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Directions:

In a microwave-safe bowl melt the butter, brown sugar and vanilla and mix until thick and bubbly.

On a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper, lay out the pretzels, Bugles and Corn Chex and mix them up. Pour the butter/sugar mixture over the top, mixing up more to coat everything. Then bake in the oven for about 15 minutes at 350°F.

Once pulled out of the oven, sprinkle the Reese’s Pieces and candy corn over the top of the mixture and let everything cool for one hour. Then mix up again and enjoy!

Leftover Candy Cookies

Ingredients:

Cookie dough

2 cups of whatever chopped chocolate candy you want (Cuthbert prefers Twix, Reese’s & M&Ms)

Directions:

Fold chopped candy into cookie dough.

Roll dough into balls and bake on parchment paper for 14 minutes at 350°F.

