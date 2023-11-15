70º
As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Trendy Top 5: Thanksgiving, San Antonio’s first dedicated cheese shop, Youth Empowerment Dinner, Southern Texas-style holiday menu + SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

We're checking out San Antonio's first dedicated cheese shop! (Pixabay, Pixabay 2023)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we take a look at the Trendy Top 5 for Thanksgiving, San Antonio’s first dedicated cheese shop joins us, Youth Empowerment Dinner is happening this Friday, Southern Texas-style holiday menu from Carriqui and we preview SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration.

Which is better: white or brown gravy? Vote here and you’ll see the results later in the show.

Comedians Cleto Rodriguez and Jonna Estrada join us to talk about the Trendy Top 5 for Thanksgiving, including:

You can vote on your feelings about these trends here.

San Antonio’s first dedicated cheese shop, Willow’s Cheese Shop, joins us to chat about their history and what gourmet cheeses they offer.

Carriqui is making holiday pies Southern Texas-style and we get a peek at their delicious dishes for the Thanksgiving season.

The World LOLEI Incorporation is a nonprofit organization with various programs helping our community’s youth and Chef Milas Williams joins us to talk about their upcoming Youth Empowerment Dinner this Friday at 6 p.m.

It’s almost that time of year, and we look at SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration, featuring Texas’s largest Christmas light display!

