As Seen on SA Live - Monday, December 4, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, DIY holiday decor, tips to trim the tree, puro San Antonio ornaments, cinnamon roll wreath and a holiday recipe on a budget.

The experts from The Rustic Brush Hollywood Park show you how to DIY your holiday decorations.

We trim the tree with ornaments that have San Antonio flair. The folks from Karolina’s Antiques show us how!

Jen shows us how to turn your home into a holiday Happy Space with Carla Royder Designs.

We show you a DIY cinnamon roll holiday wreath from plant-based bakery Cinnaholic - and it’s easy to make!

Our friends at Fischer & Weiser show us a pork roast holiday meal for less than $50.

Hop on a magical train ride decked out in Christmas lights at the Texas Transportation Museum and even see Santa! Follow the link to see how you can join in the fun.

If you want photos with Santa and don’t want to make an appointment, the Tower of the Americas has you covered. Plus, the Black History Holiday Lights Boat Tour embarks this weekend from SAAACAM at La Villita.

