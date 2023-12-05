As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, December 5, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., Mike plays with the UTSA Mens Rugby team for Try-It Tuesday, The Carmel Soap brings holiday gift sets with all-natural products and Jen is cooking up smiles with Fiesta in the Kitchen’s new cookbook.

What’s your favorite Christmas movie? Share your comment here and you might see it later in the show.

If you’re looking for a new cookbook with authentic Mexican flavors, Jen previews some of the recipes you can try from “Fiesta in the Kitchen”.

It’s Try-It Tuesday and Mike is heading to UTSA’s campus to rough it up with the Men’s Rugby team. What could go wrong?!

The Carmel Soap joins us to show their natural body butter and gift sets with scents perfect for the holidays. Plus, use code “SALIVE” to get 15% off your order.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.