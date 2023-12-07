Tips to protect your children during Flu, RSV season

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Flu and RSV are on the rise. While flu vaccines are widely available, there is a newly approved RSV vaccine for newborns who are most at risk.

The RSV vaccine is considered safe for pregnant mothers and their newborn babies, according to Dr. Dina Tom, Pediatrician with University Health and UT Health.

Children under eight months old are prioritized for the vaccine, as they are at higher risk of hospitalization from RSV.

However, children older than eight months with certain risk factors, such as heart disease or prematurity, may still qualify for the vaccine.

To keep their children safe and healthy during flu season, parents are advised to vaccinate their babies against flu, RSV, and COVID-19 if eligible. Tom said good hand hygiene and being mindful of infections when in close contact with family and friends are also recommended.

RSV is the most common respiratory virus that affects children, particularly babies, and can cause viral pneumonia. Signs to watch out for include difficulty breathing, rapid breathing, vomiting, abdominal movements while breathing, and unusual noises.

If these symptoms occur, it is advised to take the child to the hospital.

