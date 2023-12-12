As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, December 12, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, The Board Couple makes a charcuterie wreath, we check out Minx and Onyx Vintage’s sustainable winter fashion, Adeina Anderson is showing us the 5 best vacation getaways in Texas and The USAF Band of the West gives us a preview of their holiday show!

The Board Couple is celebrating the Christmas season with a charcuterie wreath and their 12 wines recommendations for the 12 Days of Christmas.

The USAF Band of the West is ringing in the holiday spirit with their free “Holiday in Blue show” happening tonight and tomorrow at the Majestic Theatre; we get a preview of their soulful performance.

Adeina Anderson joins us to talk about the top 5 best getaways in Texas for the holidays and fun gifts to get for the hard-to-shop-for person in your life!

If you’re looking for sustainable winter fashion trends, don’t miss these great vintage looks from Minx and Onyx Vintage.

