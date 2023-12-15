61º
As seen on SA Live - Christmas Special - Friday, December 15, 2023

It’s the SA Live Christmas Special! ‘Tis the season for giveaways galore from local spots + we surprise a deserving family for the holidays

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

It's the SA Live Christmas Special and we're making holiday spirits bright with fun giveaways from local spots. (Pixabay, Pixabay 2023)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., it’s the SA Live Christmas Special and we’re making spirits bright with giveaways galore from local spots. Plus, we surprise a deserving family for the holidays.

We teamed up with Wish for Our Heros to give a deserving family a special gift for Christmas!

Sweet Made Bakery is showing us how to make mini cakes for the holidays. Check their Instagram for more details on how to win a specially-made cake and listen for the Christmas password.

Wrapping unusual gifts? Princess and the Monkey Home Decor has great tips and game ideas to make your holidays easier. Plus, they’re offering a gift bundle giveaway in honor of the Christmas season.

The United States Air Force Band of the West performs “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” from their recent Holiday in Blue show. Don’t be a Scrooge if you missed it because their 2022 concert is streaming now on YouTube!

La Familia Cortez is making a Christmas favorite -- tamales -- and Mi Familia at the Rim is offering a family dinner giveaway and sweets box to make you merry for the holidays.

Want to play in the snow? Our Christmas Special sponsor, JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, is offering a 20 percent discount to KSAT viewers for their Snow Flow Mountain at this year’s Hill Country Christmas with the code KSATTV23.

