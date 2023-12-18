As seen on SA Live - Monday, December 18, 2023

The cast of the Wonder Theatre's production of "Meet Me In St. Louis"

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., Mike plays with the UTSA Mens Rugby team, Wonder Theatre performs “Meet Me in St. Louis”, The Carmel Soap brings holiday gift sets with all-natural products and Jen is cooking up smiles with Fiesta in the Kitchen’s new cookbook.

The Wonder Theatre is performing Meet Me in St. Louis from now until December 23 and we get a sneak peek of this special Christmas story.

If you’re looking for a new cookbook with authentic Mexican flavors, Jen previews some of the recipes you can try from “Fiesta in the Kitchen”.

Mike is heading to UTSA’s campus to rough it up with the Men’s Rugby team. What could go wrong?!

The Carmel Soap joins us to show their natural body butter and gift sets with scents perfect for the holidays. Plus, use code “SALIVE” to get 15% off your order.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.