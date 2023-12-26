44º
SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Halloween Whodunit Encore - Tuesday, December 26, 2023

It’s our Halloween Whodunit Encore and we need your help to solve the crime!

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Help us solve the crime on the encore of our Halloween Whodunit Show! (Pixabay, Pixabay 2023)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., it’s an encore of our Halloween Whodunit Show and we’re looking at fun Halloween candy ideas, spooky spirits, crime investigation techniques and more...but we’ll still need your help to solve the crime!

Our Halloween Whodunit wouldn’t be complete without costumes and we want to say a special thank you to Starline Costumes and Spirit Halloween for providing the perfect looks for our show!

Make your spooky season complete with these fun Halloween ideas from Christie Cuthbert, including what you can do with leftover candy.

We take a trip to Mi Familia at the Rim to check out their scary good Mexican recipes that might be the key to this mystery.

Mad Science of Austin and San Antonio shows us some crime scene investigation techniques that your little detective can try at home.

If things weren’t scary enough, we’re taking a look at Assemble Cocktail’s spooky spirits perfect for Halloween.

We travel to the historic St. Anthony Hotel where we will find the answers to this mystery once and for all!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

