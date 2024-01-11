39º
SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, January 11, 2024

National Soup Month, local coffee spot, sweet & spicy V-Day treats, Miss Black SA & hot new hobby for 2024

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

'Soupernatural' A Collection of Healthy Soups | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., how you can lose weight by eating soup in an encore episode of SA Live! Plus, we meet Miss Black San Antonio, try chamoy Valentine’s treats, learn a new coffee spot to add to your list and a check out a hot new hobby for the new year.

Author Clifford Edwards stops by to talk about his soup cookbook “Soupernatural,” inspired by a 30-day soup challenge. He shed 25 pounds just by eating soup!

Java Jen is taking us for a cup of joe at Corner Coffee on San Antonio’s South Side. She recommends you try the “Canela Loca.”

In honor of DreamWeek San Antonio, we’re learning more about the Miss Black San Antonio beauty pageant, and the scholarships it affords.

Valentine’s Day is coming up, and this small local business wants you to forget the traditional sweets and try something sour. Chamoy Y Mas celebrates by turning Mike’s tongue green!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

About the Author:

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

email