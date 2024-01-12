As Seen on SA Live - Friday, January 12, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, actor and comedian Michael Rapaport and “1923″ and “Yellowstone” actor and San Antonio native drop by for celebrity chats! Plus, an up-close encounter with monster trucks and how to get the most out of estate sales.

You might know him from “Only Murders in the Building,” “The Heat,” or one of his many other movies. But you might not know actor and comedian Michael Rapaport is a big “Real Housewives” and sports fan! We’re testing his knowledge today in an encore presentation.

Actor, director and filmmaker Amelia Rico comes on the show to talk about her work on popular hit TV shows “Yellowstone” and “1923.” The San Antonio native has built an award-winning multi-media production company, Ricornel Productions, which specializes in minority and female-driven works for a general audience.

Smoke Skybar is bringing barbecue for the big game! We’ll give you a taste.

Happy Space contributor David Hurtado shows us how to save lots of money on big-ticket items through estate sales.

Monster Jam is back in town! Experience full-throttle family fun where these 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill at the Alamodome.

Studio 360 Fitness & Nutrition wants you to reach your new year fitness goals by dancing. This small family-owned business empowers the community to live a happy and healthy life with some of the best fitness leaders to help motivate, inspire, and encourage all.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Yes, Please! Treats gives us a taste of a unique Valentine’s treat: Red Hot bark!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.