As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, January 30, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we try a Valentine’s Day fondue recipe, the Jase Martin Band is kicking off Western Heritage Weekend, it’s National Croissant Day, don’t miss these red velvet cinnamon rolls and where you can get $5.95 cheeseburgers every Tuesday.

What’s your favorite type of chocolate? Vote here and you might see the results later in the show.

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo begins with Western Heritage Weekend featuring a ton of fun events and we get a special preview of the Jase Martin Band, one of the musical acts you can see during the official kickoff party.

Show your sweetheart some love this Valentine’s Day with a chocolate fondue recipe from Fiesta in the Kitchen.

Need more sweets for Valentine’s Day? Della Doce Bakery has red velvet cinnamon rolls that will leave you hungry for more.

We take you to Bombay Bicycle Club, where they’re offering $5.95 cheeseburger and fries every Tuesday.

It’s National Croissant Day and we have deals from La Madeleine and Bakery Lorraine to celebrate!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.