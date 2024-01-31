Vote for your Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive Favorites!

Watch the 2024 Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive on KSAT on Feb. 3

SAN ANTONIO – Grab your boots because it’s rodeo time in San Antonio!

To kick off the start of rodeo season, visitors can attend the Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m. on Houston Street in downtown San Antonio. Participants in the parade represent the heritage of Texas and the Old West, according to San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo officials.

You can watch the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive live at 11 a.m. on KSAT12, KSAT.com, or KSAT12′s YouTube page.

In preparation for the event, we want you to vote for your Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive favorites! We’ll reveal your fan favorite on Saturday, Feb. 3.

