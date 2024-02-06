As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Sizzling with Sabdi is cooking up "cowboy twinkies" - have you ever tried them?

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., What are “cowboy twinkies”? We find out! Plus, we take you Texas Trippin’ with giraffes, give you a sneak peek at the SA Sweets & Sugar Festival and chat with a local chef on “Chopped.”

Did you see our photo bomb from the Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive? Share your photo bombs here and you might see them today on the show!

Have you ever tried a “cowboy twinkie”? You might have and just not known it. We make a few today with Sizzling with Sabdi. You can follow her Instagram here for more recipe ideas.

Speaking of cooking, she’s from San Antonio and now you can watch her on the Food Network’s “Chopped: Spin It to Win It”! Chef Cidney Wilcox stops by our set at Historic Market Square to talk about her experience on the show.

Jen takes us Texas Trippin’ to a spot in Fredericksburg where you can hang out with giraffes and rhinos! It’s called Longneck Manor, and it will be your favorite new spot for a Hill Country getaway.

It’s the first annual San Antonio Sweets and Sugar Festival and we’re giving you a taste today.

Mike tries a popular chicken de-boning hack that’s going viral on TikTok. You can see it here.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.