As seen on SA Live - Monday, February 12, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., learn how to make bonbons for your sweetheart, we try festive Mardi Gras flavors, this award-winning stylist has Valentine’s Day looks on a budget and more

What was your favorite ad during the Big Game last night? Comment your thoughts here and you might see it later in the show!

If you’re looking for Valentine’s Day looks on a budget, award-winning stylist Jules Aldaz shows us some sweet outfits.

Our Jen Tobias takes us to The Saddle Light Center where they offer horse therapy for people with disabilities and we learn how you can help give back.

Fat Tuesday is tomorrow and we’re celebrating early with festive flavors from NOLA Brunch and Beignets. Plus, place your order for their delicious King Cakes here.

Make your sweetheart melt with yummy bonbons from Swiss Chocolate Shoppe that you can learn to make at home!

Friday was National Pizza Day, but we’re taking the party to Monday with New York-style dishes from Sapore’s Pizza.

If you saw the Dunkin’ ad last night and want to look like the DunKings, you can order some sweet merch here while supplies last! But first, make sure to check their Instagram for the special password.

