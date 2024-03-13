56º
Join Insider for Free

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Early Pi Day celebration, adorable animals, preview of SXSW 2024 coverage + Texas Fashion Week

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Tags: sa live, as seen on sa live
Find out where you can meet these adorable animals, (Pixabay, Pixabay 2024)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we kick off an early Pi Day celebration with Mattenga’s Pizza, Once in a Wild brings adorable animals, give you a preview of our SXSW 2024 red carpet coverage and learn how you can sign up for Texas Fashion Week.

How do you eat your pizza? Comment here and you might see it later in the show!

Spring Fest is happening all this week and into the weekend right here in Historic Market Square and you can celebrate with music, fun and family-friendly activities!

Pi Day is tomorrow and we’re celebrating with delicious pies from Mattenga’s Pizzeria. Plus, they’re offering a Pi Day deal you won’t want to pass up: starting at 3:14 p.m., personal pizzas are only $3.14.

SXSW 2024 is premiering the newest films and we got a chance to chat with some of the stars on the red carpet. Stay tuned for more coverage!

The Texas Fashion Industry Initiative (TFII) is hosting Texas Fashion Week and we learn how you can join in this exciting event.

Once in a Wild brings their adorable animals you can meet at their upcoming events, including Tails & Tales Story Time at the Twig.

Mattenga’s isn’t the only joint offering deals for Pi Day. Others include:

Read this article to find out what the specific deals are!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

You can watch the full show in the video below.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email