As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Find out where you can meet these adorable animals,

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we kick off an early Pi Day celebration with Mattenga’s Pizza, Once in a Wild brings adorable animals, give you a preview of our SXSW 2024 red carpet coverage and learn how you can sign up for Texas Fashion Week.

How do you eat your pizza? Comment here and you might see it later in the show!

Spring Fest is happening all this week and into the weekend right here in Historic Market Square and you can celebrate with music, fun and family-friendly activities!

Pi Day is tomorrow and we’re celebrating with delicious pies from Mattenga’s Pizzeria. Plus, they’re offering a Pi Day deal you won’t want to pass up: starting at 3:14 p.m., personal pizzas are only $3.14.

SXSW 2024 is premiering the newest films and we got a chance to chat with some of the stars on the red carpet. Stay tuned for more coverage!

The Texas Fashion Industry Initiative (TFII) is hosting Texas Fashion Week and we learn how you can join in this exciting event.

Once in a Wild brings their adorable animals you can meet at their upcoming events, including Tails & Tales Story Time at the Twig.

Mattenga’s isn’t the only joint offering deals for Pi Day. Others include:

Read this article to find out what the specific deals are!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

You can watch the full show in the video below.