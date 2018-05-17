5 Pizza Places In The Alamo City You Have Try

SAN ANTONIO - There’s no shortage of tacos here in San Antonio, and there's also no shortage of great pizza joints.

So I’ve compiled my top 5 places to grab some great za.

#5 - Big Lou’s Pizza

- 2048 S WW White Rd, San Antonio, TX 78222



If you want a big pizza, you go to Big Lou’s. They have a 62-inch pizza that’s big enough for your whole family, your friend’s family and your other friend’s family.

#4 - SoBro Pizza Co.

- 1915 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78215



This place is located right off South Broadway - hence the name. They have Neapolitan-style pizzas available for lunch and dinner. They also have house-made gelato that comes in a variety of flavors.

#3 - Southtown Pizzeria

- 728 S Presa St, San Antonio, TX 78210



This rustic-chic pizza joint offers a ton of pizza options. All of their pizzas are hand-tossed, and the dough gets proofed in-house. Also on the menu is steaks and a bunch of traditional pasta dishes.

#2 - Little Italy

- 824 Afterglow St, San Antonio, TX 78216



Located off West Avenue and Blanco, this family-owned restaurant has been creating delicious food since 1983. They’ve been making New York-style pizza unlike any other pizza in San Antonio plus other delicious kinds of pasta and desserts.

#1 - Sulla Strada

- 2806 N St Mary's St, San Antonio, TX 78212



You have to be a night owl even to know what this place is. Sulla Strada is a pizza joint operating out of a food truck at the Squeezebox located off North Saint Mary’s St. Their wood-fired oven, delicious ingredients, and flavorful dough makes their pizza the best in San Antonio.

