5 Pizza Places In The Alamo City You Have Try

SAN ANTONIO - There’s no shortage of tacos here in San Antonio, and there's also no shortage of great pizza joints.
So I’ve compiled my top 5 places to grab some great za.
#5 - Big Lou’s Pizza
- 2048 S WW White Rd, San Antonio, TX 78222
If you want a big pizza, you go to Big Lou’s. They have a 62-inch pizza that’s big enough for your whole family, your friend’s family and your other friend’s family.
#4 - SoBro Pizza Co.
- 1915 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78215
This place is located right off South Broadway - hence the name. They have Neapolitan-style pizzas available for lunch and dinner. They also have house-made gelato that comes in a variety of flavors.
#3 - Southtown Pizzeria
- 728 S Presa St, San Antonio, TX 78210
This rustic-chic pizza joint offers a ton of pizza options. All of their pizzas are hand-tossed, and the dough gets proofed in-house. Also on the menu is steaks and a bunch of traditional pasta dishes.
#2 - Little Italy
- 824 Afterglow St, San Antonio, TX 78216
Located off West Avenue and Blanco, this family-owned restaurant has been creating delicious food since 1983. They’ve been making New York-style pizza unlike any other pizza in San Antonio plus other delicious kinds of pasta and desserts.
#1 - Sulla Strada
- 2806 N St Mary's St, San Antonio, TX 78212
You have to be a night owl even to know what this place is. Sulla Strada is a pizza joint operating out of a food truck at the Squeezebox located off North Saint Mary’s St. Their wood-fired oven, delicious ingredients, and flavorful dough makes their pizza the best in San Antonio.
-------------------------
What are your top pizza places? Share them with me on social media @davideldertv.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.