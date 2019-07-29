Back-to-school tips from University Health System

SAN ANTONIO - Summer is coming to an end, but the transition doesn't have to be tough for kids going back to school.

Taking a few steps earlier for the back-to-school season can make the transition much easier on families, and Dr. Marisol Mendez, a pediatrician at University Health System, has some helpful tips.

"It's time for our back-to-school vaccines," said Mendez. "If your child is 4,11, or 16, those are the age groups when a child will need their vaccines."

Get your child's required immunizations, sports physicals, paperwork for Head Start programs.

Start easing into a routine and school-year sleep schedule a couple of weeks before school starts.

Start planning for easy-pack school lunches and nutritious snacks.

"It's about a month out for most kids," said Mendez. "What I usually recommend is going back about 15 minutes every three to four days until you get to that perfect bedtime and stay at that bedtime each and every day even on weekends."

For more information, visit universityhealthsystem.com/school or call 210-358-5437.

Sponsored article by University Health System.

