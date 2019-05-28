University Health System gains recognition for its organ transplant program

SAN ANTONIO - If your liver fails and your life depends on whether you can get a transplant, your chances of getting a new liver can greatly increase with the transplant program that includes living donors at the University Transplant Center.

University Health System is gaining wide recognition as a leader in reducing the wait time for patients who need a life-saving liver transplant.

"We are incredibly proud of our team and our hospital that we offer this service," said Jennifer Milton, executive director, University Transplant Center, University Health System.

The University Transplant Center is the only place in South Texas where a living donor can give a portion of his or her liver to a transplant patient.

Faculty and staff members at University Transplant Center (UTC) are national leaders in their field and carefully study advancements in organ transplantation to ensure excellent service and care for its liver, kidney, pancreas and lung patients.

"What we need with a liver donor is someone who is between the ages of 21 and 55 and someone who is generally in good health with no chronic medical conditions," Milton said.

For more information, visit universitytransplantcenter.com or call 210-567-5777.

Sponsored article by University Health System.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.