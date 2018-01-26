Wild Wednesday: Zebras

GARDEN RIDGE - Love zebras? You can get up close and personal with them at Natural Bridge and Wildlife Ranch.
You can drive through the safari in your own car, interacting with animals along the way.
More Animals on SA Live
- Chicken as a pet!? Find out how to bring this Silkie Chick home
- Hip, hip, hooray! Baby hippo brings a ton of joy to the San Antonio Zoo
- Monkey business on SA Live
- PAWty it up with the Puppies at the Humane Society
- Reptiles & Birds
- Can reindeer really swim? Zoomagination shares a few interesting facts
Fiona Gorostiza heads out there to catch up with their herd of zebras, and get some fun facts about the animal from the ranch's owner, Tiffany Soechting.
Are they black with white stripes or white with black stripes? Watch the video above to find out!
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.