Wild Wednesday: Zebras

GARDEN RIDGE - Love zebras? You can get up close and personal with them at Natural Bridge and Wildlife Ranch.

You can drive through the safari in your own car, interacting with animals along the way.

Fiona Gorostiza heads out there to catch up with their herd of zebras, and get some fun facts about the animal from the ranch's owner, Tiffany Soechting.

Are they black with white stripes or white with black stripes? Watch the video above to find out!

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.