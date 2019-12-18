City of Boerne commemorates Geneva School of Boerne Football State Championship

BOERNE, Texas – If a state championship for the Geneva School of Boerne football program wasn’t enough, on Thursday, December 12, Boerne Mayor Tim Handren proclaimed the day as Geneva Eagles Day.

“I want them to know the community is behind them because we really love our high schools,” Handren said. “We really love our high schools. We love our middle schools. I want them to know the community is celebrating this with them.”

The Eagles won a program first TAPPS Division III State Championship in 11-man football after falling in the championship game last season by dismantling Lubbock Christian, 49-18 on December 7. After falling 15-14 the year prior, this win was redeeming for many seniors on the team.

“It felt like nothing else before,” said middle linebacker Joshua Lopez. “I mean being there last year and not being able to finish and then coming there this year and being able to take a knee the same spot that we lost was a really big deal for me and the rest of the team”

The title caps a successful season – one where the Eagles finished 10-4 despite starting the season 1-4. Senior right tackle, Seth Ramsey, said the team never lost focus on a return trip to the title game.

“People come to us saying, ‘why are you losing?’ or ‘why are you winning?’ People trying to distract us from our true goal,” he said. “All the hard work through six years of playing football, it finally came to an end.”

The Geneva School of Boerne football program will be moving up in classification to class IV next season.