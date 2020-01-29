This survey shows which Super Bowl team America is collectively rooting for

Safe to say, football fans probably all want their team to play in the Super Bowl each year, but when that squad just can’t get that far, it’s time to pick one of two teams that end up in the big game. This year, it’s the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

More than 4,000 Americans were surveyed in January across the nation to see which team they would be rooting for in the Super Bowl.

Here’s what House Method found:

In case a quick glance doesn’t tell the story, here’s how the numbers broke down:

17 states are rooting for the 49ers.

33 states are rooting for the Chiefs.

From those polled, it appears that a majority of Americans are pulling for the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.

However, something that’s worth noting is that when House Method broke it down by sex, the majority of women are rooting slightly more for the 49ers at almost 51%, while men appear to be rooting for the Chiefs by a landslide 62%.

The company’s survey respondents were not limited to specific demographics. Of those polled, 48.1% of respondents were women, 51% were men and less than 1% preferred not to say.

The company said its estimated margin of error was 1%.

We can cut the cake in a few different ways, but we want to know firsthand who our readers will be rallying behind on Sunday.