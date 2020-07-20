83ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Sports

Flying Chanclas win second straight game, take sole possession of South Division lead

San Antonio improves to 11-6 overall

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: Flying Chanclas de San Antonio, baseball, Texas Collegiate League, Flying Chanclas, San Antonio
photo
(KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – After Saturday’s dramatic, extra-inning, walk-off 7-6 victory, the Flying Chanclas faced the possibility of a letdown with Sunday’s rubber match against the Generals.

Hot bats and timely pitching ensured that wasn’t the case.

Thanks to a four-run fifth inning, highlighted by a Jordan Thompson two-run double, San Antonio knocked off Victoria for the second straight night, 5-3. With the win, the Chanclas improve to 11-6 overall and take sole possession of the South Division lead. They are currently one full game ahead of the second-place Brazos Valley Bombers (9-6).

San Antonio faced a difficult situation in the top of the 9th. Facing a bases-loaded situation and protecting a three-run lead, Chanclas reliever Connor Schmidt induced a fly ball to notch the final out and secure the team’s fourth win over the Generals in the last six-games.

Next up, the Chanclas play the first of six straight games against the Bombers on July 21 at Wolff Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

FEATURE STORY: Twenty-five local players suit up for The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio

Flying Chanclas win home opener against Cane Cutters

Missions, Minor League Baseball seasons canceled, future in doubt

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: