Flying Chanclas win second straight game, take sole possession of South Division lead

SAN ANTONIO – After Saturday’s dramatic, extra-inning, walk-off 7-6 victory, the Flying Chanclas faced the possibility of a letdown with Sunday’s rubber match against the Generals.

Hot bats and timely pitching ensured that wasn’t the case.

Thanks to a four-run fifth inning, highlighted by a Jordan Thompson two-run double, San Antonio knocked off Victoria for the second straight night, 5-3. With the win, the Chanclas improve to 11-6 overall and take sole possession of the South Division lead. They are currently one full game ahead of the second-place Brazos Valley Bombers (9-6).

San Antonio holds on late and takes series! Following an off day, the Chanclas return to action Tuesday for a three-game set vs. Brazos Valley. pic.twitter.com/q56eVW3vvr — Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (@missionsmilb) July 20, 2020

San Antonio faced a difficult situation in the top of the 9th. Facing a bases-loaded situation and protecting a three-run lead, Chanclas reliever Connor Schmidt induced a fly ball to notch the final out and secure the team’s fourth win over the Generals in the last six-games.

Next up, the Chanclas play the first of six straight games against the Bombers on July 21 at Wolff Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

