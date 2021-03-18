Home Court Advantage: St. John Paul II breaks ground

NEW BRAUNFELS – Having a home court is vital to any school for a vast amount of reasons. From home games to pep rallies to special school events and yes, even church services for private schools.
After being open for 11 years, @JP2_CHS is closer than ever to finally opening their first school gymnasium. #KSATsportshttps://t.co/lQmWExEQvP pic.twitter.com/c6i7H6cPkf— KSAT 12 Sports (@InstantReplaySA) March 18, 2021
After opening 11 years ago, St. John Paul II Catholic High School finally broken ground Tuesday afternoon on their first home gym, thanks in part to the Archdiocese of San Antonio.
Yesterday, St. John Paul II Catholic HS broke ground on a new 25,000 sq foot competition gym. Here’s JP2 Director of Advancement Kim Lehmann Gonzalez on the special day. @JP2_CHS @InstantReplaySA #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/knvTw6fAMh— Larry Ramirez (@LRam2) March 18, 2021