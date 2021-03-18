photo
Home Court Advantage: St. John Paul II breaks ground

After years of planning and fundraising, the Guardians are closer than ever on their first gymnasium.

Larry Ramirez
, Sports Anchor

Mark Mendez
, Photojournalist

High School
St. John Paul II will soon have a home gym on campus after opening their school in 2009. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

NEW BRAUNFELS – Having a home court is vital to any school for a vast amount of reasons. From home games to pep rallies to special school events and yes, even church services for private schools.

After opening 11 years ago, St. John Paul II Catholic High School finally broken ground Tuesday afternoon on their first home gym, thanks in part to the Archdiocese of San Antonio.

