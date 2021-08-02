Happy 40th! Legendary retiring sportscaster reveals Greg Simmons’ bad math

OXNARD, Calif. – A funny thing happened to me on the way to Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California.

This entire time I thought it was my 39th training camp overall, starting with Thousand Oaks in 1981. I was unable to attend last year’s camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This entire time, I believed it to be my 39th camp...

...until Dale Hansen dropped in on Saturday for his final visit to Cowboys camp before he retires in September.

One of the first questions from the legendary WFAA sportscaster was, “Greg did you miss any training camps other than last year?”

My response: “No, why?”

Dale continued. “That means this is your 40th. You started in 1981 like me in Thousand Oaks, right?”

As I tried to redo the math in my head, I answered, “Right.”

Hansen would laugh and admonish, “You forgot to count ’81.”

He’s right. I have done that many times before when looking back on a player’s career and adding up how many years he or she had given to the sport.

Ad

“I read your article, and when you said 39, I went wait a minute it’s 40 like me,” Hansen revealed with a smile.

I always thought algebra was my achilles heel. If they are still with us, you could confirm that with Mrs. Gates from Longfellow Junior High and Mr. Massey at Jefferson High School. Their frustration was notable.

But now i find out, it’s even basic math.

As Dale would walk to his final interview with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones he asked me, “Are you going to correct that or hope no one noticed?”

I responded, “No, I already have. I told Jerry that Dale Hansen had corrected by math and this was my 40th.”

Jerry’s response, “Dale who?”

I laughed since they have had a history of ups and downs together.

At the time, I simply responded, “You’ll be visiting with him in a minute.”

I must admit out of all this I was just impressed Dale read my article. If you’re reading this one Dale, congratulations on your retirement. You have meant a lot to the Dallas-Fort Worth market, the state of Texas and more recently even the country itself. You have broken countless stories in your career and made many memories, none bigger for me than the punch-fest live shot between you and Barry Switzer. That will always be one of my all-time favorites. Thanks for sharing satellite trucks with me over the years for Cowboys coverage from New York to San Francisco.

Ad

Have a great time in retirement! Somehow, I know this won’t be the last time we hear from you.

MORE COWBOYS COVERAGE