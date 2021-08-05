Spurs release 2021 preseason schedule; AT&T Center currently at full capacity

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray passes to forward Keldon Johnson (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Monday, March 15, 2021, in Detroit.

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs’ 2021 preseason tips off in October with a home game at the AT&T Center.

The five-game schedule was released on Thursday and includes three home and two away games.

Games will be played from Oct. 4-15 as the NBA resumes its regular calendar after two seasons delayed due to the pandemic.

The Spurs will host the Utah Jazz to open the preseason on Monday, Oct. 4. Games against the Miami Heat on Friday, Oct. 8 and the Houston Rockets on Friday, Oct. 15 will round out the home slate.

The Silver and Black will travel to Detroit to face the Pistons on Wednesday, Oct. 6, and will play the Magic in Orlando on Sunday, Oct. 10.

The Spurs are currently allowing 100% capacity inside the AT&T Center, but officials say they are continuing to monitor the situation as COVID cases continue to rise in our area.

Tickets for the 2021 preseason are now on sale at Spurs.com. Preseason tickets will also be available on the Spurs App and at the AT&T Center Southeast Box Office on event days three hours prior to the event time.

