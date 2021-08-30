KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 2 rankings

See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 2 of the 2021 high school football season!

CLASS 5A & 6A

Rank Record 12. Lanier 1-0 11. East Central 1-0 10. Taft 1-0 9. Alamo Heights 1-0 8. Boerne Champion 1-0 7. Southside 1-0 6. Johnson 1-0 5. Smithson Valley 1-0 4. Reagan 0-1 3. Steele 1-0 2. Judson 1-0 1. Brennan 1-0

CLASS 1A - 4A

Rank Record 12. Marion 1-0 11. Natalia 1-0 10. Boerne 0-1 9. Navarro 0-1 8. Devine 1-0 7. Poteet 1-0 6. Poth 1-0 5. Somerset 1-0 4. Central Catholic 1-0 3. Falls City 1-0 2. Wimberley 1-0 1. Shiner 1-0

