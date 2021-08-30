KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 2 rankings

See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 2 of the 2021 high school football season!
CLASS 5A & 6A
|Rank
|Record
|12. Lanier
|1-0
|11. East Central
|1-0
|10. Taft
|1-0
|9. Alamo Heights
|1-0
|8. Boerne Champion
|1-0
|7. Southside
|1-0
|6. Johnson
|1-0
|5. Smithson Valley
|1-0
|4. Reagan
|0-1
|3. Steele
|1-0
|2. Judson
|1-0
|1. Brennan
|1-0
CLASS 1A - 4A
|Rank
|Record
|12. Marion
|1-0
|11. Natalia
|1-0
|10. Boerne
|0-1
|9. Navarro
|0-1
|8. Devine
|1-0
|7. Poteet
|1-0
|6. Poth
|1-0
|5. Somerset
|1-0
|4. Central Catholic
|1-0
|3. Falls City
|1-0
|2. Wimberley
|1-0
|1. Shiner
|1-0
