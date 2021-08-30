Partly Cloudy icon
KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 2 rankings

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 2 of the 2021 high school football season!

CLASS 5A & 6A

RankRecord
12. Lanier1-0
11. East Central1-0
10. Taft1-0
9. Alamo Heights1-0
8. Boerne Champion1-0
7. Southside1-0
6. Johnson1-0
5. Smithson Valley1-0
4. Reagan0-1
3. Steele1-0
2. Judson1-0
1. Brennan1-0

CLASS 1A - 4A

RankRecord
12. Marion1-0
11. Natalia1-0
10. Boerne0-1
9. Navarro0-1
8. Devine1-0
7. Poteet1-0
6. Poth1-0
5. Somerset1-0
4. Central Catholic1-0
3. Falls City1-0
2. Wimberley1-0
1. Shiner1-0

