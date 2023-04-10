Scholar Athlete: Hannah Jones, Providence Catholic School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Hannah Jones of Providence Catholic School.

Hannah is the current co-captain and a four-year member of the varsity dance team. She was named to the TAPPS First-Team All State and Academic All-State as a senior. She’s the Senior Class Vice President of the Student Council, a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, the Rotary Interact Club and is a student ambassador. Hannah maintains a 4.0 GPA and will be attending the University of Massachusetts at Amherst where she will major in Biology and go into Pre-Med.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My fondest memories of high school has to be getting to perform at competitions and events with my dance team because they are like family. I really enjoyed the last two years because it gets more fun, you get to explore my college options from learning so much here at Providence. It’s been really fun being part of the dance team here.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Manage your time wisely, try not to procrastinate and try not to stress over the little things.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to attend the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and major in Biology with a Pre-Med track because I want to work in Health Care.”

