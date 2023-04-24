Scholar Athlete: Carson Moore, TMI Episcopal

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Carson Moore of TMI Episcopal.

Carson is a four-year member and two-year captain of the varsity soccer team. While at TMI, Carson’s been on two TAPPS 5A State Championship soccer teams. He’s been named First-Team All District, Second-Team All-State, Academic All-State twice and has been the district MVP. He’s a member of the National Honor Society, the Interact Club, the Student Council, the Latin Club, the Medical Careers Club and is the Battalion Commander of the Corps of Cadets. Carson maintains a 4.0 GPA and will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he will major in Biology with minors in Sports Medicine and Business.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My fondest memory of high school has to be winning our quarterfinal game this year against Beaumont-Kelly. We won 6-1 and is one of the most memorable games of my life.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Always put yourself first and your own health and surround yourself with people who make you better.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My plans after high school is to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and study Biology to become a doctor. My dad’s a doctor and he’s been the biggest inspiration in my life and I want to be just like him. North Carolina was a place I fell in love with. I love the campus, the environment and I love sports and their basketball team is pretty good so I look forward to watching those games. I’ve already been to the Michael Jordan Museum but being able to camp out for a Duke-UNC game is something I’m looking forward to. Also being part of the student section because I have a lot of energy all the time.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 19 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com