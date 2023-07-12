Spurs get Reggie Bullock in 3-team deal with Mavericks, Celtics

Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) reacts after scoring against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday announced they acquired forward Reggie Bullock and a 2030 first-round pick swap from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for three future second-round picks as part of a three-team trade with the Mavs and Boston Celtics.

The Spurs will send 2025 (from Toronto) and 2028 (from Miami) second-round picks to Dallas, and a 2024 (more favorable of New Orleans/Chicago) second rounder to Boston.

The Mavericks acquired forward Grant Williams from the Celtics, also sending a 2025 second-round pick swap and 2030 second-round pick to Boston.

Bullock appeared in a career-high 78 games (55 starts) for the Mavericks last season. He averaged 7.2 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 38% from three-point range, including 43.6% from long range over his final 37 games of the season.

Hailing from North Carolina, the nine-year veteran has played in 512 total career games (294 starts) with the Clippers, Suns, Pistons, Lakers, Knicks and Mavericks, with career averages of 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds in 23.7 minutes per game.

Bullock was selected by the Clippers in the first round (25th overall) of the 2013 NBA Draft.

In addition to his on-court efforts, Bullock was named the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion.

Also on KSAT.com: