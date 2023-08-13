Former NFL coach Jeff Fisher spends time with UIW’s football team during fall camp

The University of the Incarnate Word’s football program welcomed former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher to spend a few days with the team during fall camp ahead of the 2023-24 Division II football season.

UIW began seeing immense success within its program over the last couple of years, most recently appearing in the FCS semifinals where the Cardinals were edged out by the, at the time, reigning national champions North Dakota State.

This week, Fisher had the chance to see the Cardinals’ operations up close and personal and was complimentary of how head coach Clint Killough and his staff run their program.

Fisher, who served as a head coach in the NFL from 1985-2016, also left the team with valuable advice to help keep their program moving in the right direction.

Coach Killough said his insight on achieving a “high level of communication” will stay with him as he approaches his second season at the helm of the Incarnate Word’s football program.