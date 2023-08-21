Spain soccer player goes from elation to heartache immediately after World Cup win

Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the final of Women's World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Imagine having your biggest dream fulfilled, and then almost simultaneously having maybe the most crushing news of your life delivered to you.

Unfortunately, that is the gamut of emotions Spain soccer player Olga Carmona had to go through on Sunday.

Carmona was a part of something that many athletes work their whole lives for yet still rarely experience, which is be a member of a winning World Cup team following Spain’s 1-0 win over England in Sunday’s final.

Not only that, but Carmona scored the game’s only goal in the 29th minute.

It all seemed like a glorious dream fulfilled as the 23-year-old Carmona and Spain were celebrating, but then it turned into a nightmare for Carmona.

Following the game, the Royal Spanish Football Federation announced that Carmona’s father died.

In a statement, the federation said that Carmona found out the news shortly after the game, although it’s unclear if it was before or after the trophy ceremony.

A spokesperson for the federation told Reuters that Carmona’s father actually died on Friday after battling a long illness, but that family and friends wanted her to focus on the game.

On the social media platform X, formally known as Twitter, Carmona paid tribute to her father.

“I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique,” Carmona wrote. “I know you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace, Dad.”

Carmona also was the hero in Spain’s semifinal win over Sweden, scoring the game-winning goal in the 89th minute.

She plays professionally for Real Madrid in Spain.