Scholar Athlete: Josiah Lugo, Somerset High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Josiah Lugo of Somerset High School.

Josiah is a team captain and has been the leading rusher on the Somerset varsity football team for the last two years. Last season he was named All-District Offensive MVP and Academic All-State. He’s also a state champion powerlifter at 165 pounds. Josiah is a member of Campus Life, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Men of Honor. He maintains a 3.7 GPA and is ranked in the top ten percent of his class. Josiah plans to play collegiate football and major in business.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“Some of my favorite memories has to be spending time with my friends, especially during the football season. We just have a great time, especially at away games. Afterwards the game, we go out to eat and have a great time.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Stay focused in school, your grades come first. Always be a leader. Do your best at whatever you do and give it one hundred percent.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to go to college, pursue football and major in Business. Some of my family members really inspired me to open my own business.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“I want to tell everyone thank you for being there every step of the way and being there for me.”

