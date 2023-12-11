38º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

12′s Top 12: Week 17 BGC Rankings

See which teams made the cut in 12′s Top 12 for Week 17 of the 2023 high school football season!

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

Tags: Instant Replay, Big Game Coverage, High School Football, 12's Top 12, 12s Top 12

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 Sports has you covered for the high school football season each and every week! Make sure to watch Instant Replay with Larry Ramirez and Mary Rominger Sundays at 11 p.m. to see who made the best plays in Big Game Coverage and which teams made the final cut for 12′s Top 12!

CLASS 6A & 5A

Rank:Record:
12. Southwest9-2
11. Southside9-2
10. Veterans Memorial7-5
9. Johnson10-2
8. John Jay10-3
7. Brennan10-3
6. Alamo Heights12-1
5. Reagan11-1
4. Harlan12-1
3. Pieper12-2
2. Steele13-2
1. Smithson Valley14-1

SUB 5A

Rank:Record:
12. Randolph10-2
11. Hondo10-2
10. Jourdanton11-1
9. Antonian9-3
8. Navarro9-4
7. Boerne10-2
6. La Vernia10-3
5. Falls City9-4
4. Holy Cross10-3
3. Blanco11-3
2. Poth12-2
1. Davenport11-4

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.

email

twitter