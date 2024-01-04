Wemby finishes 8th in first returns of NBA All-Star voting

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama celebrates a basket against the Sacramento Kings during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – The 2024 NBA All-Star weekend is more than a month away but the voting for which players will make the rosters is already here.

The first returns of the NBA All-Star voting were released Thursday, and Spurs rookie Victory Wembanyama finished eighth among Western Conference front-court players with 221,220 votes.

The first WEST returns for #NBAAllStar 2024! Which name stands out to you? 👀#NBAAllStar Voting presented by @ATT continues through January 20 on the NBA App and https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW!



➡️ https://t.co/nn56dQ564R pic.twitter.com/EMx6shg26s — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2024

Fan voting will continue over the next month, with Jan. 20 at 11:59 p.m. EST being the last time fans can vote for their favorite NBA players on the NBA App and NBA.com.

Updates will be released on Jan. 11 and Jan. 18. After the conclusion of the voting, TNT will announce the 2024 NBA All-Star Game starters on Jan. 25.

The 73rd NBA All-Star game will tip-off at 8 p.m. EST at the Indiana Pacers’ home court, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, on Sunday, Feb. 18.