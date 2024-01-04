56º
Wemby finishes 8th in first returns of NBA All-Star voting

Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama, got the 8th-most votes among Western Conference front-court players for 2024 NBA All-Star Game

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama celebrates a basket against the Sacramento Kings during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) (Darren Abate, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The 2024 NBA All-Star weekend is more than a month away but the voting for which players will make the rosters is already here.

The first returns of the NBA All-Star voting were released Thursday, and Spurs rookie Victory Wembanyama finished eighth among Western Conference front-court players with 221,220 votes.

Fan voting will continue over the next month, with Jan. 20 at 11:59 p.m. EST being the last time fans can vote for their favorite NBA players on the NBA App and NBA.com.

Updates will be released on Jan. 11 and Jan. 18. After the conclusion of the voting, TNT will announce the 2024 NBA All-Star Game starters on Jan. 25.

The 73rd NBA All-Star game will tip-off at 8 p.m. EST at the Indiana Pacers’ home court, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

