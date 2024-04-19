78º
Join Insider for Free

Sports

Victor Wembanyama reportedly rejected a stage invite from Drake at Austin concert

Former NBA player JJ Redick told the story on an episode of the ‘7PM in Brooklyn’ podcast

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Spurs, Victor Wembanyama, Drake, Wemby, NBA, Entertainment
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, center, sits on the bench with an ankle injury during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in San Antonio, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

AUSTIN, TexasVictor Wembanyama reportedly turned down an invite to join Drake on stage during a concert last summer in Austin.

JJ Redick, a former NBA player, appeared on the “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast and recounted the story while discussing Wembanyama’s prospects for Rookie of the Year contention.

Recommended Videos

Redick said that during the concert, the rapper invited Wembanyama to join him on stage.

“And Wemby was like, ‘Can my teammates come up onstage with me? ‘Cause they are going to be at the concert with me,’” Redick said.

When Drake’s team denied them, Wembanyama reportedly declined the invitation and instead chose to stay with his teammates.

Redick continued, later describing Wembanyama as “low-maintenance,” comparing his persona to that of Stephen Curry and former Spurs great Tim Duncan.

“There’s Steph and there’s, like, Tim Duncan. Wemby is one of them,” Redick said on the podcast. “That, to me, is as impressive as anything he does on the court.”

More Spurs coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

email

Recommended Videos