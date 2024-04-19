Victor Wembanyama reportedly rejected a stage invite from Drake at Austin concert

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, center, sits on the bench with an ankle injury during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in San Antonio, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas – Victor Wembanyama reportedly turned down an invite to join Drake on stage during a concert last summer in Austin.

JJ Redick, a former NBA player, appeared on the “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast and recounted the story while discussing Wembanyama’s prospects for Rookie of the Year contention.

Redick said that during the concert, the rapper invited Wembanyama to join him on stage.

“And Wemby was like, ‘Can my teammates come up onstage with me? ‘Cause they are going to be at the concert with me,’” Redick said.

JJ Redick explains why he puts Wemby next to Steph and Tim Duncan pic.twitter.com/0CJBtAtOyD — 7PM in Brooklyn (@7PMinBrooklyn) April 18, 2024

When Drake’s team denied them, Wembanyama reportedly declined the invitation and instead chose to stay with his teammates.

Redick continued, later describing Wembanyama as “low-maintenance,” comparing his persona to that of Stephen Curry and former Spurs great Tim Duncan.

“There’s Steph and there’s, like, Tim Duncan. Wemby is one of them,” Redick said on the podcast. “That, to me, is as impressive as anything he does on the court.”