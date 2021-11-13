65º

Big Game Coverage

VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS: Brandeis sweeps Austin Vandegrift, advances to first UIL State tournament

TCU commits Pharris, Gibson deliver in Regional Final

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: Big Game Coverage, High School Volleyball, Brandeis, Carlee Pharris, Jalyn Gibson, San Antonio
A year removed from a runner-up finish, the Brandeis volleyball team swept Austin Vandegrift on Saturday afternoon in the Class 6A Regional Final to punch their tickets to the UIL State tournament for the first time in program history.

SAN ANTONIO – A year removed from a runner-up finish, the Brandeis volleyball team swept Austin Vandegrift on Saturday afternoon in the Class 6A Regional Final to punch their tickets to the UIL State tournament for the first time in program history.

MORE HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

THIRD ROUND: Brandeis tops Madison in 4, Harlan and Antonian advance

BI-DISTRICT ROUND: Madison rallies past Smithson Valley in five-set thriller

PLAYOFFS: Hondo tops Somerset in Class 4A

WEEK 12: Burbank completes undefeated season, Jefferson tops Edison in 27-5A showdown

WEEK 11: Antonian sweeps Incarnate Word at UIW, Edison tops Brackenridge, Warren rallies past Holmes

WEEK 10: Smithson Valley sweeps Clemens to stay undefeated, Brandeis knocks off Reagan, YWLA battles Fox Tech

WEEK 9: Steele knocks off East Central in five-set thriller, Randolph sweeps Marion, La Vernia defeats Cuero

WEEK 8: Brandeis sweeps Clark in 28-6A rematch, Madison tops Johnson, Boerne defeats Davenport

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Andrew has covered athletics of all levels for more than five years and is dedicated to shining a spotlight on local San Antonio athletes and their stories.

email

twitter