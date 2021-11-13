VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS: Brandeis sweeps Austin Vandegrift, advances to first UIL State tournament

SAN ANTONIO – A year removed from a runner-up finish, the Brandeis volleyball team swept Austin Vandegrift on Saturday afternoon in the Class 6A Regional Final to punch their tickets to the UIL State tournament for the first time in program history.
