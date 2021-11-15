KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 13 rankings

See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 13 of the 2021 high school football season!

Find more Big Game Coverage here, including more than a dozen games livestreamed for free each week.

CLASS 5A & 6A

Rank Record 12. Southwest 8-3 11. Floresville 9-2 10. Lanier 9-2 9. Taft 9-2 8. Johnson 10-1 7. Southwest Legacy 10-1 6. New Braunfels 9-2 5. Smithson Valley 9-2 4. Boerne Champion 9-2 3. Alamo Heights 11-0 2. Steele 11-0 1. Brennan 11-0

CLASS 1A - 4A

Rank Record 12. Pleasanton 8-3 11. Navarro 8-2 10. D’Hanis 9-1 9. Falls City 10-1 8. Boerne 8-2 7. Wimberley 9-2 6. Central Catholic 8-2 5. Carrizo Springs 10-1 4. Poteet 10-1 3. Cuero 10-1 2. Poth 9-1 1. Shiner 11-0

BIG GAME COVERAGE HIGHLIGHTS FROM WEEK 12