62º

Big Game Coverage

KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 13 rankings

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Tags: Big Game Coverage, High School Football, San Antonio, 12s Top 12, Southwest, Floresville, Lanier, Taft, Johnson, Southwest Legacy, New Braunfels, Smithson Valley, Boerne Champion, Alamo Heights, Steele, Brennan, Pleasanton, Navarro, D'Hanis, Falls City, Boerne, Wimberley, Central Catholic, Carrizo Springs, Poteet, Cuero, Poth, Shiner
KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 13 rankings

See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 13 of the 2021 high school football season!

Find more Big Game Coverage here, including more than a dozen games livestreamed for free each week.

CLASS 5A & 6A

RankRecord
12. Southwest8-3
11. Floresville9-2
10. Lanier9-2
9. Taft9-2
8. Johnson10-1
7. Southwest Legacy10-1
6. New Braunfels9-2
5. Smithson Valley9-2
4. Boerne Champion9-2
3. Alamo Heights11-0
2. Steele11-0
1. Brennan11-0

CLASS 1A - 4A

RankRecord
12. Pleasanton8-3
11. Navarro8-2
10. D’Hanis9-1
9. Falls City10-1
8. Boerne8-2
7. Wimberley9-2
6. Central Catholic8-2
5. Carrizo Springs10-1
4. Poteet10-1
3. Cuero10-1
2. Poth9-1
1. Shiner11-0

BIG GAME COVERAGE HIGHLIGHTS FROM WEEK 12

Thursday Night

Friday Night

Road Trip

Fan Cam

Saturday Night

Week 12 Scores

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Greg Simmons is the sports director and a sports anchor for KSAT 12.

email

facebook

twitter