KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 13 rankings

See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 13 of the 2021 high school football season!
CLASS 5A & 6A
|Rank
|Record
|12. Southwest
|8-3
|11. Floresville
|9-2
|10. Lanier
|9-2
|9. Taft
|9-2
|8. Johnson
|10-1
|7. Southwest Legacy
|10-1
|6. New Braunfels
|9-2
|5. Smithson Valley
|9-2
|4. Boerne Champion
|9-2
|3. Alamo Heights
|11-0
|2. Steele
|11-0
|1. Brennan
|11-0
CLASS 1A - 4A
|Rank
|Record
|12. Pleasanton
|8-3
|11. Navarro
|8-2
|10. D’Hanis
|9-1
|9. Falls City
|10-1
|8. Boerne
|8-2
|7. Wimberley
|9-2
|6. Central Catholic
|8-2
|5. Carrizo Springs
|10-1
|4. Poteet
|10-1
|3. Cuero
|10-1
|2. Poth
|9-1
|1. Shiner
|11-0