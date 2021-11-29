49º

WEATHER ALERT

Big Game Coverage

KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 15 rankings

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Tags: Big Game Coverage, High School Football, 12s Top 12, San Antonio, Southwest, Floresville, Lanier, Taft, Johnson, Southwest Legacy, New Braunfels, Smithson Valley, Boerne Champion, Steele, Alamo Heights, Brennan, D'Hanis, Pleasanton, Boerne, Poteet, Wimberley, Central Catholic, Carrizo Springs, Navarro, Falls City, Cuero, Poth, Shiner

See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 15 of the 2021 high school football season!

Find more Big Game Coverage here.

CLASS 5A & 6A

RankRecord
12. Southwest8-4
11. Floresville9-3
10. Lanier9-3
9. Taft9-3
8. Johnson10-1
7. Southwest Legacy10-2
6. New Braunfels9-3
5. Smithson Valley9-3
4. Boerne Champion9-3
3. Steele11-1
2. Alamo Heights13-0
1. Brennan13-0

CLASS 1A - 4A

RankRecord
12. D’Hanis9-2
11. Pleasanton9-4
10. Boerne9-3
9. Poteet10-2
8. Wimberley10-3
7. Central Catholic9-3
6. Carrizo Springs10-1
5. Navarro10-2
4. Falls City12-1
3. Cuero12-1
2. Poth11-1
1. Shiner13-0

BIG GAME COVERAGE HIGHLIGHTS FROM WEEK 14

Friday Night

Saturday Night

Week 14 Scores

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Greg Simmons is the sports director and a sports anchor for KSAT 12.

email

facebook

twitter