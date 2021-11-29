KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 15 rankings

See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 15 of the 2021 high school football season!

Find more Big Game Coverage here.

CLASS 5A & 6A

Rank Record 12. Southwest 8-4 11. Floresville 9-3 10. Lanier 9-3 9. Taft 9-3 8. Johnson 10-1 7. Southwest Legacy 10-2 6. New Braunfels 9-3 5. Smithson Valley 9-3 4. Boerne Champion 9-3 3. Steele 11-1 2. Alamo Heights 13-0 1. Brennan 13-0

CLASS 1A - 4A

Rank Record 12. D’Hanis 9-2 11. Pleasanton 9-4 10. Boerne 9-3 9. Poteet 10-2 8. Wimberley 10-3 7. Central Catholic 9-3 6. Carrizo Springs 10-1 5. Navarro 10-2 4. Falls City 12-1 3. Cuero 12-1 2. Poth 11-1 1. Shiner 13-0

BIG GAME COVERAGE HIGHLIGHTS FROM WEEK 14