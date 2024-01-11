Glenn Mangold named new head football coach at Central Catholic High School

SAN ANTONIO – Central Catholic High School on Wednesday announced Glenn Mangold as the school’s new head football coach.

Mangold’s coaching career spans 34 years, including the past 10 at New Braunfels High School, where he was head football coach and boys athletic coordinator. Mangold led New Braunfels to bi-district finalists in 2016 and 2022 and area finalists in 2021 and 2023.

He also coached at Judson High School, Madison High School, Medina Valley High School and the University of Iowa.

Mangold has participated in three state championship games, winning one as a player at Medina Valley in 1984.

“I appreciated everything about my 10 years with New Braunfels High School,” Mangold said. “For me, Central Catholic is offering me an incredible opportunity to give back to the Catholic community and coach at one of the best boy’s Catholic high schools in the state of Texas. It’s a wonderful opportunity to mentor these kids and help them grow in their faith.”

Mangold said he looks forward to implementing his offensive and defensive styles and continuing the winning traditions for which Central Catholic is known.

“I look forward to helping kids believe in themselves and play hard each week,” Mangold said. “My focus is on building kids, building character, and helping them grow little by little.”

Mangold succeeds Mike Santiago, who died of cancer last year. William Goodloe served as interim head football coach.