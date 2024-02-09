MacArthur girls’ basketball pulls together historic regular season, shifts focus to playoffs

The MacArthur girls’ basketball team have a date with Southwest Legacy in the Class 5A Bi-District Championship set for Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – The MacArthur girls’ basketball team (24-11, 15-1) won their first District 27-5A Championship outright in the program’s 74-year history by defeating Burbank 69-47 on Tuesday.

Standout guard Lyah Neira, also a recently named San Antonio Sports All-Star, has been the driving force behind MacArthur’s ascent ever since she transferred from LEE three years ago.

Now, in her senior season, the Austin College commit hopes the Lady Brahmas can build off their area round appearance last year.

“Being here at MacArthur for three years, it’s been great,” Neira said. “I’ve loved it. I started off rocky my freshman year; I hated it (and) wanted to quit. But, coming here, coach (Tamara) Torru, she made me feel comfortable and safe here. Especially the girls; they made me fall back in love with the sport. I’m going to leave here, say, because I won’t play with them again.”

MacArthur’s historic season thus far didn’t come without any surprises.

Midway through the season, sophomore point guard Ellie Lee transferred to the program from the Houston area. To say Lee immediately impacted the Lady Brahmas regular-season outcome is an understatement.

“My role-playing (has changed). At my other school, I was always the scorer; I was always somebody to look for. But here I have (to) help, so it’s easier on my part. I have a good post that can make their layups. I have guards I can kick to in the corner with open shots,” Lee said. “So, it’s just easier that way. I don’t have to do everything myself.”

Lee, Neira and the rest of the squad have a date with Southwest Legacy in the Class 5A Bi-District Championship set for Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 6:00 p.m. The game will be played at the Harlan District Gym.

