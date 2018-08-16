BGC 2018 Preview: Karnes City Badgers

KARNES CITY, Texas - Coach Jim Wood and the Karnes City Badgers are looking to improve on their 1-4 district record from 2017.

​Senior Michael Ochoa has been a leader for this team over his years, Wood said.

Ochoa will have the role as wide receiver this season, and sophomore Caleb Conover will start as quarterback.

The Badgers have a new offensive coordinator and are excited to get the system going, Wood said.

Realignment affected Karnes City, moving them up to Division I.

Outside linebacker Nicholas Born said he will maintain the same mentality, no matter what division they're in.

"I'm not scared, I'm just ready to play," Born said.

"You just have to be ready for those teams, keep on moving. It's going to be the same thing. You're playing the same people, and they're all the same age as you," Ochoa said.

The Badgers have 60 players on their roster, which Woods said is a good number for them.

"There's no better profession in the world, being out here with young kids and trying to help them be better people and at the same time play a game," Woods said.

As for the players, when asked what the public can expect to see from the Badgers this season, Ochoa said, "Toughness, respect, honesty, loyalty to the game and just giving it all we got."

The Badgers first game of the season is at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at home against Kenedy High School.

