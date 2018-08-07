What drives Judson standout DeMarvin Leal: Football, family, home

SAN ANTONIO - It’s been a summer of major decisions for Judson’s DeMarvin Leal, but the driving force behind every key decision has been family, football and staying home.

The highly-recruited defensive tackle verbally committed to Texas A&M after receiving more than 20 offers including from Texas, Alabama and Clemson.

He could have piled up more offers this summer, but Leal did not want to put off his decision.

“The Aggie network, family environment and that has been home since forever, really,” Leal said. “And it’s SEC in Texas, you can’t beat that.”

He then chose to participate in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

Leal’s family has been proud of him and supportive from the start. He said he felt was only right to end his high school career at the Alamodome.

“I was going to play in the Under-Armour game, but then thought that it is going to be my last high-school game and in San Antonio, why not represent my city?” Leal said. “I just would like everybody to be able to go to this game, the last one.”

With those decisions made early in the recruitment process, Leal was able to focus this summer on his football family: The Judson Rockets.

After a tough playoff loss to Lake Travis ended their season last year, the Rockets have been working through the summer heat to prepare for another run at the state title.

“We are just trying to build being out here together,” Leal said. “We got a few guys and we need to get them together, gotta get them used to being in this type of environment, get the chemistry right.”

The summer workouts are all part of what Leal wants to improve upon during his senior year.

“I am going to try and work on my leadership on the field and vocal, because I am more of a silent leader,” Leal said.

With Leal as one of the main anchors for one of the state’s best defenses, the expectations are sky high once again for the Rockets.

Leal is ready to take on the challenge and everything that comes along with it. He’s proven this summer he’s ready to make game-changing moves on and off the field.

“Representing Judson as a student-athlete is good. It is a lot of pressure, but you always have to stay humble and be able to do it,” Leal said. “As long as we stay together, not get too big-headed, we will get it done.”

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.