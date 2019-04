Class 5A & 6A Region IV track meets underway at Heroes Stadium

SAM ANTONIO - State qualifiers from day one of the Class 5A & 6A Region IV Track & Field Meets at Heroes Stadium.

Class 5A Field Events

Girls High Jump - Mary Lee, Seguin: 5-00.00 (2nd place)

Girls Shot Put - Morgan Fey, San Antonio Southwest: 41-02.75 (2nd place)

Girls Pole Vault - Alina Borawski, Alamo Heights: 10:09.00 (2nd place)

Girls Discuss - Morgan Fey, San Antono Southwest: 134-10 (2nd place)

Boys Pole Vault - Andrew Stieler, Kerrville-Tivy: 14-09.00 (1st place)

Boys Triple Jump - Khaliq Paulette, San Antonio Veterans Memorial: 44-11.00 (1st place)

Boys Triple Jump - Brooks McCoy Kerrville-Tivy: 44-05.75 (2nd place)

Boys Discuss - Maki Carabin, Alamo Heights: 154-01 (1st place)

Boy's Shot Put - Maki Carabin, Alamo Heights: 53-09.50 (2nd place)

Class 6A Field Events

Girls Discus - Nina Ledezma, Waren: 128-09 (2nd place)

Girls Triple Jump - Lauren Tucker, Johnson: 38-10.00 (1st place)

Girls Long Jump - Taylen Wise, Reagan (2nd place)

Girls Pole Vault - Alyssa Quinones, Reagan 12-07.00 (1st place)

Boys Triple Jump - Rashod Owens, Roosevelt: 40-00.50 (1st place)

Boys Long Jump - Rashod Owens, Roosevelt: 23.07.25 (2nd place)

Boys High Jump - Jeremiah Gilliam, Smithson Valley: 6-09.00 (1st place)

Boys Pole Vault - Henry Livingstone, LEE: 15-03.00 (1st place)

Boys Pole Vault - Noah Lewis, Canyon: 15-00.00 (2nd place)

Finals in the boys and girls running events will take place Saturday, April 27.

