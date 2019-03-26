UTSA quarterback Frank Harris "Glad to be out here"

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - “I feel good. A little rusty right now, but not too nervous. Just glad to be out here.”

Those were Frank Harris’ first words to the media since tearing his right anterior cruciate ligament during practice last year. It was an injury that sidelined him for the entire 2019 UTSA Roadrunner football season. Harris addressed his rehabilitation process, as well.

“It was tough, but I tore my left one in high school, so I kind of knew what to go through,” Harris said. “It was really frustrating. I was down a lot, but like I always say, God does everything for a reason.”

Harris credited the encouragement of his teammates, coaches, mom, dad and family for helping him get back on his feet. After redshirting his freshman season, Harris seemed to be on the fast track to become the Roadrunners’ new starting quarterback.

That’s when disaster struck.

“I cut out, I heard a pop and just fell to the ground,” Harris explained.

But the pain of that injury is in the past. Now, it’s all about moving forward and performing at the highest level.

“It’s felt like I haven’t played in forever,” Harris said. “After rehabbing and working and just trying to get back better, it’s a blessing to be out here with these guys.”

Harris is in competition with four other quarterbacks for the starting job and it will be up to head coach Frank Wilson to make the final decision. So far, Wilson likes what he sees.

“There was an opportunity today where it was a zone read and he pulls it and starts running and signals for the receiver to go, go,” Wilson said. “Then, on the run, he just flicks it over the entire defense’s head for a 70-yard touchdown. That is what makes him so dangerous.”

Wilson also said he believes Harris is “moving well” and optimistic that he will be 100 percent in the not too distant future. UTSA will hold their annual Fiesta spring football game at 1 p.m. on April 20 at Farris Stadium.

