San Antonio to learn Final Four fate Monday

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio will learn Monday if it will host another NCAA Men's Final Four in the near future.

KSAT 12 reported on Tuesday that Mayor Ron Nirenberg and the San Antonio Local Organizing Committee were in Boston to formally bid to host one of the NCAA Men's Final Fours being held in 2023, 2025 and 2026.

The group comprised of officials with San Antonio Sports, the City of San Antonio, UTSA and for the first time, the University of the Incarnate Word.

Officials with San Antonio Sports believed the presentation went "extremely well." The presentation highlighted future Alamodome enhancements and a financial guarantee.

San Antonio is competing on this four-year cycle with Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, North Texas and Phoenix.

"No other city has our downtown footprint, charm and unparalleled hospitality," the release said. "We are a fan and coach favorite for a reason, and are confident that returning the Final Four to San Antonio is the best choice."

One of those enhancements may include adding more suites. The Alamodome only has 52 permanent suites, but added 14 temporary suites in April to get to a total of 66.

Alamodome general manager Nick Langella told KSAT in April the city would adjust to future requests.

City and local sports officials are also in the process of bidding to host the 2021 NCAA Women's Final Four. An announcement on Women's Final Four is expected by October.

