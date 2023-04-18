66º

San Antonio Spurs lose coin toss tiebreaker with Houston Rockets ahead of 2023 NBA Draft Lottery

Spurs still have 14% odds of landing No. 1 overall pick, will not pick lower than No. 7 overall

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

The San Antonio Spurs finished the 2023 season tied with the Houston Rockets for the second worst record in the NBA at 22-60. That necessitated a tiebreaker scenario, since the order affects this year’s NBA Draft Lottery probabilities. Ultimately, it came down to a coin flip on Monday afternoon.

The Spurs lost.

As a result, San Antonio is considered to have the third-worst record in the NBA, and they will pick no lower than No. 7 overall. The Rockets are considered to have the second-worst record and will pick no lower than No. 6 overall. This does not affect the Spurs’ probability of landing the No. 1 overall pick. Here is a breakdown of the draft pick probabilities for Detroit, Houston and San Antonio:

Draft PickSan AntonioHoustonDetroit
No. 114%14%14%
No. 213.4%13.4%13.4%
No. 312.7%12.7%12.7%
No. 412%12%12%
No. 514.8%27.8%47.9%
No. 626%20%--
No. 77%----

The stakes in this year’s draft are high with 7-foot-2 French superstar Victor Wembanyama projected as the consensus No. 1 overall pick. The last time San Antonio won the draft lottery was in 1997, and they used the No. 1 overall pick to select franchise legend Tim Duncan.

The NBA Draft Lottery is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16 at 7 p.m. The 2023 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 22 at the Barclays Center.

About the Author:

Andrew has covered athletics of all levels for more than five years and is dedicated to shining a spotlight on local San Antonio athletes and their stories.

