San Antonio Spurs lose coin toss tiebreaker with Houston Rockets ahead of 2023 NBA Draft Lottery

The San Antonio Spurs finished the 2023 season tied with the Houston Rockets for the second worst record in the NBA at 22-60. That necessitated a tiebreaker scenario, since the order affects this year’s NBA Draft Lottery probabilities. Ultimately, it came down to a coin flip on Monday afternoon.

The Spurs lost.

As a result, San Antonio is considered to have the third-worst record in the NBA, and they will pick no lower than No. 7 overall. The Rockets are considered to have the second-worst record and will pick no lower than No. 6 overall. This does not affect the Spurs’ probability of landing the No. 1 overall pick. Here is a breakdown of the draft pick probabilities for Detroit, Houston and San Antonio:

Draft Pick San Antonio Houston Detroit No. 1 14% 14% 14% No. 2 13.4% 13.4% 13.4% No. 3 12.7% 12.7% 12.7% No. 4 12% 12% 12% No. 5 14.8% 27.8% 47.9% No. 6 26% 20% -- No. 7 7% -- --

The stakes in this year’s draft are high with 7-foot-2 French superstar Victor Wembanyama projected as the consensus No. 1 overall pick. The last time San Antonio won the draft lottery was in 1997, and they used the No. 1 overall pick to select franchise legend Tim Duncan.

The NBA Draft Lottery is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16 at 7 p.m. The 2023 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 22 at the Barclays Center.